HealthMin Rafila: We are setting up a National Electronic Register of healthcare-associated infections
Nov 18, 2022
Health Minister Alexandru Rafila stated on Friday that the National Electronic Register of Healthcare-Associated Infections and a special technical group for the development of requirements and indicators regarding the quality of medical care shall be established. “We’re having some ongoing (...)
