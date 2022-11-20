PSD’s Ciolacu in Chisinau: Republic of Moldova needs pro-European social democratic party

PSD’s Ciolacu in Chisinau: Republic of Moldova needs pro-European social democratic party. Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Sunday, in Chisinau, that the Republic of Moldova needs a pro-European social democratic party, stressing that the works of the 10th Extraordinary Congress of the Democratic Party will take place under the aegis of social (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]