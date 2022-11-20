 
November 20, 2022

Justice Ministry: Venice Commission generally appreciates Justice Laws are oriented in “right direction”
The Ministry of Justice reported on Friday that the Venice Commission Report generally appreciates the fact that the Justice laws are oriented “in the right direction”, even though they were adopted in an emergency procedure. According to a press release from the Ministry of Justice sent to (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

20 years since the Allied Summit in Prague when Romania was invited to join NATO. Foreign Ministry: A major success for Romania's foreign policy The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the 20th anniversary, on Monday, of the receiving by Romania of the invitation to join NATO, at the Allied Summit in Prague, emphasizing that this moment of unique historical significance represented a “major” political success of the foreign affairs of (...)

Acting chair of the Senate Gorghiu: PNL wants an undifferentiated increase in pensions The acting chair of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, stated that a meeting of the governing coalition is necessary “as soon as possible” to determine the percentage for the planned increase in pensions in 2023, the PNL (National Liberal Party) calculations revealing that for an undifferentiated (...)

ForMin Aurescu: Republic of Moldova needs grants now, not loans Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday before a ministerial conference of the Moldova Support Platform in Paris that Moldova needs grants to buy energy from the market. He pointed out that a ministerial conference of the Moldova Support Platform on July 15 in Bucharest approved (...)

Third of Romanian smartphone users intend to switch to 5G in 2023, study shows Three out of ten smartphone users in Romania (31%) intend to subscribe to 5G services in the next year, according to data centralized in the Ericsson ConsumerLab report “5G: The Next Wave.” The Ericsson report is the largest 5G global consumer study to date. It recorded responses from 49,100 (...)

Hidroelectrica Celebrates 50 Years Since Commissioning Of CHE Lotru Hidroelectrica celebrated 50 years since the commissioning of the most important objective on Romania’s inland rivers – the Lotru hydropower plant.

Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team Porsche Engineering, the technology service provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche, officially opened its new research and development office in Timișoara, western Romania, on Monday, November 21. This is the company's second tech location in Romania, after the one in Cluj-Napoca. In (...)

Fortech Founder Calin Vaduva Sells His Business To GlobalLogic Fortech, one of the leading providers of software services in the region of Transylvania, with regional offices in Romanian cities of Iasi, Oradea and Brasov, has signed an agreement to sell the business to GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company and Digital Engineering (...)

 


