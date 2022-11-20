Justice Ministry: Venice Commission generally appreciates Justice Laws are oriented in “right direction”
Nov 20, 2022
Justice Ministry: Venice Commission generally appreciates Justice Laws are oriented in “right direction”.
The Ministry of Justice reported on Friday that the Venice Commission Report generally appreciates the fact that the Justice laws are oriented “in the right direction”, even though they were adopted in an emergency procedure. According to a press release from the Ministry of Justice sent to (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]