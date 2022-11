Vrancart Jan-Sept Revenues Up 51% To RON410M YOY

Vrancart Jan-Sept Revenues Up 51% To RON410M YOY. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud, a company in which Paval brothers, the founders of Dedeman, hold a 17% stake, registered RON410.1 million total revenues in the first nine months of 2022, up 51.5% above the 2021 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]