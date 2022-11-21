Köber Buys 20,000-Sqm Land Plot Near Deva to Build Plant

Köber Buys 20,000-Sqm Land Plot Near Deva to Build Plant. Paint maker Köber of Neamt county has bought a 20,000-sqm land plot in the industrial area of Deva with the aim of developing a regional logistic hub. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]