Austria argues against Schengen area enlargement before EC tackles illegal migration
Nov 21, 2022
Austria argues against Schengen area enlargement before EC tackles illegal migration.
The Austrian Ministry of Interior announced on November 18 that the country is against the elimination of controls at the borders with the EU member states Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia as long as Austria is dealing with an increased number of refugees who have passed through other EU states (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]