Venice Commission: RO Justice Laws have positive elements and can be improved, but what matters is how they are used



The Venice Commission, in its urgent opinion on the so-called Justice Laws recently promulgated by Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, notes several positive elements. First of all, it says that there currently does not seem to be political interference in the work of the anticorruption (...)