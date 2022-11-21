Spanish developer Hercesa builds EUR 52 mln apartment building in Bucharest

Spanish developer Hercesa builds EUR 52 mln apartment building in Bucharest. Spanish real estate developer Hercesa, which previously built the Vivenda Residencia residential complex in Bucharest, announced a new project of EUR 52 mln Romania's capital city – the Stellaris Residencias project, with 480 apartments. The complex will be built on a plot of 11,000 square (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]