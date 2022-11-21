Romanians’ wages rise fast but lag behind inflation for second quarter in a row

Romanians’ wages rise fast but lag behind inflation for second quarter in a row. The net average wage in Romania increased by 12.9% YoY to RON 3,970 (EUR 808) in Q3, but the high inflation turned the nominal growth into a 2.2% YoY annual contraction, according to data published by the statistics office INS. It was the second quarter in a row when the average wages posted (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]