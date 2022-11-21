tbi bank signs an agreement with Christian Tour to help Romanians pay for their holidays in interest-free installments



Romanians like to go on holiday often, but the related costs might become a challenge this year and moving forward amid the general rise in prices. To support Romanians in the current economic context, tbi bank has launched a BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) financing solution that allows them to... (...)