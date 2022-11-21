Bittnet Group posts consolidated revenues of 111 million lei in the first nine months of 2022, a 35% increase



Bittnet Group posts consolidated revenues of 111 million lei in the first nine months of 2022, a 35% increase.

Bittnet (BNET), a Group of IT companies listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, post consolidated revenues of 111 million lei, a 35% increase compared to the same period last year, and a gross margin of 26.4 million lei, a 47% increase compared to the first nine... The post (...)