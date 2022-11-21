Sameday becomes an official partner of Business League, the first decentralized marketing competition, organized by 2Performant



Sameday becomes an official partner of Business League, the first decentralized marketing competition, organized by 2Performant.

2Performant (BVB: 2P), a technology company and the leader of the affiliate marketing market in Romania, has established a partnership with Sameday, one of the leaders of the courier market in Romania, as a result of which Sameday has become an official partner of Business League, the first (...)