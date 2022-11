Garanti BBVA Romania Borrows EUR40M from IFC to Finance Mortgages for Green Housing

Garanti BBVA Romania Borrows EUR40M from IFC to Finance Mortgages for Green Housing. International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private investment arm, has granted a EUR40 million loan to Garanti BBVA Romania (GBRO) for the funding of mortgages destined to green housing and green loans for house (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]