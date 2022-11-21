Romania’s star David Popovici named swimmer of the year by Swimming World Magazine

Romania’s star David Popovici named swimmer of the year by Swimming World Magazine. Swimming World Magazine named Romania’s rising star David Popovici its world male swimmer of the year. According to Dinamo Bucuresti sports club, it’s the first time a Romanian swimmer has received this title. The 18-year-old Romanian swimmer is featured on the cover of the Swimming World (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]