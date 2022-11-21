Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team

Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team. Porsche Engineering, the technology service provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche, officially opened its new research and development office in Timișoara, western Romania, on Monday, November 21. This is the company's second tech location in Romania, after the one in Cluj-Napoca. In (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]