November 21, 2022

Qatar vs. Ecuador: Romanian referee made his World Cup debut as a reserve official in opening match
Nov 21, 2022

István Kovács, a Romanian-born football referee, was enlisted as the fourth referee of the FIFA World Cup opening game between Qatar and Ecuador at the jam-packed Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20. The 38-year-old Carei native was joined by Italian officials Daniel Orsato, Ciro Carbone, (...)

Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns Hungarian PM's ‘Greater Hungary' scarf The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement expressing its disapproval after Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban wore a scarf featuring a map of "Greater Hungary" during a match between Hungary and Greece. The map included a piece of Transylvania within Hungarian borders. The (...)

President Iohannis to pay official visits to Latvia and Lithuania President Iohannis will pay an official visit on Wednesday to the Republic of Latvia, followed by an official visit to the Republic of Lithuania, scheduled on Thursday, and the President’s participation in the international symposium called The Idea of Europe, in Kaunas (Lithuania), on Friday, (...)

Romania's and Spain's Governments to gather on Wednesday in a joint meeting, in Castellon de la Plana Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will participate, on Wednesday, alongside several members of the Cabinet, in the first joint meeting of the Governments of Romania and the Kingdom of Spain, hosted in Castellon de la Plana. According to a Government release, alongside the head of the Executive, (...)

Art Safari partners with the Romanian Peasant Museum for temporary exhibition Valuable pieces of traditional clothing from the collection of the Romanian Peasant Museum, including a 100-year-old costume, will go on display at Art Safari, a major art event currently taking place at Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest. They will be on show between November 24 and December 4 (...)

National Day: Romanian army, NATO allies to celebrate December 1 with traditional military parade in Bucharest Romania will celebrate its National Day, December 1, with a traditional military parade in Bucharest. This year, the Romanian army will be joined by units from NATO countries and the Republic of Moldova. “The participation of these detachments in the national military parade reflects the (...)

Genesis Property Completes Installation of Over 1.000 Rooftop PV Panels in YUNITY Park Real estate developer Genesis Property has completed the largest renewable energy project in an office park in Romania, in its YUNITY Park (Novo Park) complex in northern Bucharest, following a EUR1 million investment.

Italian group Enel plans to sell Romanian assets in 2023 Italian energy group Enel plans to sell its Romanian assets and exit the country next year, according to its 2023-2025 strategy revealed on Tuesday, November 22. Activities in Europe are set to center around Italy and Spain, while in Latin America, the group expects to exit from Peru and (...)

 


