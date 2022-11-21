Qatar vs. Ecuador: Romanian referee made his World Cup debut as a reserve official in opening match
Nov 21, 2022
Qatar vs. Ecuador: Romanian referee made his World Cup debut as a reserve official in opening match.
István Kovács, a Romanian-born football referee, was enlisted as the fourth referee of the FIFA World Cup opening game between Qatar and Ecuador at the jam-packed Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20. The 38-year-old Carei native was joined by Italian officials Daniel Orsato, Ciro Carbone, (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]