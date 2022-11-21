Acting chair of the Senate Gorghiu: PNL wants an undifferentiated increase in pensions

Acting chair of the Senate Gorghiu: PNL wants an undifferentiated increase in pensions. The acting chair of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, stated that a meeting of the governing coalition is necessary “as soon as possible” to determine the percentage for the planned increase in pensions in 2023, the PNL (National Liberal Party) calculations revealing that for an undifferentiated (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]