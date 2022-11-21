 
Romaniapress.com

November 21, 2022

Acting chair of the Senate Gorghiu: PNL wants an undifferentiated increase in pensions
Nov 21, 2022

Acting chair of the Senate Gorghiu: PNL wants an undifferentiated increase in pensions.

The acting chair of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, stated that a meeting of the governing coalition is necessary “as soon as possible” to determine the percentage for the planned increase in pensions in 2023, the PNL (National Liberal Party) calculations revealing that for an undifferentiated (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Genesis Property completes EUR 1 mln renewable energy project at Bucharest office park Real estate developer Genesis Property said on November 22 that it completed the largest renewable energy project in an office park in Romania. The EUR 1 million project involved installing more than 1,000 photovoltaic panels on over 4,000 sqm, in prosumer mode, on the office buildings’ roofs in (...)

Romania Private Lending Grows 14.7% YoY In October 2022 Private lending in Romania grew by 14.7% in nominal terms (-0.5% in real terms) in October 2022 compared with October 2021 to RON363.59 billion, as local currency lending increased by 12.4% (+2.6% in real terms) and foreign currency lending expressed in lei by 20.7% (+21.6% in real terms when (...)

New York has world's most expensive shopping street, Bucharest's Calea Victoriei remains in top 50 New York’s Fifth Avenue has reclaimed its position as the world’s most expensive retail street, with average rents of EUR 1.756/sqm/month, according to a new global ranking from real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. Meanwhile, Calea Victoriei avenue in downtown Bucharest, probably (...)

Investigative journalist says Romania's interior minister plagiarized at least 18.5% of his Ph.D. thesis Emilia Sercan, PressOne’s investigative journalist, revealed evidence that Romania’s interior minister Lucian Bode plagiarized at least 18.5% of his 2018 thesis, in no less than 65 out of 194 pages and 10,139 words. Babes-Bolyai University, the Cluj-based institution that awarded the academic (...)

Moldova's Fagura Launches New Funding Round To Scale Operations In Romania Fagura, a private-to-private (P2P) lending platform developed by Moldovan entrepreneurs, has launched a new funding round through British crowdfunding platform Seedrs.com to support the scaling of operations in Romania and the development of digital banking services in partnership with other (...)

IBM appoints new country leader for Romania and Moldova American group IBM appointed Cerasela Venera Baiculescu as the new country leader for IBM Romania and the Republic of Moldova. She succeeds Marta Brańska-Rybicka, who has been appointed to another role at IBM. Cerasela Baiculescu will be responsible for the company’s overall business operations (...)

Sibiu Christmas Market ranked among best in the world Sibiu has one of the best Christmas markets in the world, according to the 2022 list published by the global travel site Big 7 Travel. This year's top 50 Christmas markets were ranked on several factors, including but not limited to social media popularity, vendor variety, food, entertainment, (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |