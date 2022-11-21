20 years since the Allied Summit in Prague when Romania was invited to join NATO. Foreign Ministry: A major success for Romania’s foreign policy
Nov 21, 2022
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the 20th anniversary, on Monday, of the receiving by Romania of the invitation to join NATO, at the Allied Summit in Prague, emphasizing that this moment of unique historical significance represented a “major” political success of the foreign affairs of (...)
