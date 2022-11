Conrep Turnover Surges 67% YoY To RON72M In 2021

Conrep Turnover Surges 67% YoY To RON72M In 2021. Conrep SA, a construction company based in Maramures and held by several associates, saw its turnover going up by 67% year-over-year to RON72.3 million in 2021, thus becoming one of the companies in the field of constructions with the biggest annual (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]