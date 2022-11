CEC Bank Survey: Only 28% Of Romanians Benefited From Pay Raises In 2022

Only 28% of Romanians have benefited from pay raises in 2022, 47.1% of them have received salary increases of up to 5% and 36.8% have seen increases of 5% to 10%, as per a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with banking comparator.