President Iohannis calls on OMV Petrom to start offshore exploitation as quickly as possible in Neptun Deep project



President Iohannis calls on OMV Petrom to start offshore exploitation as quickly as possible in Neptun Deep project.

President Klaus Iohannis received, on Monday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, a delegation of OMV Petrom, led by Chairman of the Executive Board and the CEO of OMV Alfred Stern, informs the Presidential Administration in a release to Agerpres. The topics addressed by the company’s (...)