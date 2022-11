Rompetrol Well Services’ 9-Month Net Profit Grows 10.8% YoY To RON1.4M

Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), the oil services division of Rompetrol Group, ended the first nine months of 2022 with a net profit of RON1.4 million, up 10.8% on the year, and a turnover of RON38.1 million, up 19.1% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on (...)