Verdino Invests EUR4M In Expanding Production Line And Developing Its Brands
Nov 21, 2022
Verdino, a startup co-founded by entrepreneurs Raul Ciurtin and Eberhart Raducanu, which makes pea protein-based foods, said it would invest EUR4 million in expanding the production line and the brands in its portfolio, with focus on developing a new range – breaded products and ready-to-eat (...)
