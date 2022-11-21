Verdino Invests EUR4M In Expanding Production Line And Developing Its Brands

Verdino Invests EUR4M In Expanding Production Line And Developing Its Brands. Verdino, a startup co-founded by entrepreneurs Raul Ciurtin and Eberhart Raducanu, which makes pea protein-based foods, said it would invest EUR4 million in expanding the production line and the brands in its portfolio, with focus on developing a new range – breaded products and ready-to-eat (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]