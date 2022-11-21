ForMin Aurescu : Never in recent history has the R. of Moldova needed the help of the international community as it does now



Never in recent history has the Republic of Moldova needed the help of the international community as it does now, declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, at the beginning of the third Ministerial Conference of the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova, held in Paris. (...)