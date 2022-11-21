DNA request on computer search in MP, former mayor Daniel Tudorache case, approved in Chamber of Deputies

DNA request on computer search in MP, former mayor Daniel Tudorache case, approved in Chamber of Deputies. The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies approved, on Monday, the National Anticoruption Directorate (DNA) request regarding the computer search in the case of PSD Deputy Daniel Tudorache, with 243 votes “for” and 10 “against”. The vote was cast in secret, with balls. Deputy Daniel Tudorache (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]