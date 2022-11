De’Longhi Invested EUR126.5 in First Nine Months of 2022, Mostly in Romania



Italy’s De’Longhi, a maker of home appliances, among which espresso machines and blenders, has invested EUR126.5 million in the first nine months of the year, most of which in Romania, where it owns three plants – in Jucu (Cluj County), in Madaras (Bihor) and Satu (...)