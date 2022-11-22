Romania's ruling coalition agrees over 12.5% rise in pensions, plus additional social support
Nov 22, 2022
The ruling coalition in Romania agreed, after a multitude of scenarios were floated, to increase the pensions by a constant rate of 12.5% as of January 2023. Supplementary, the recipients of pensions lower than RON 3,000 (EUR 600) per month will receive twice-a-year payments of RON 600 (EUR (...)
