Romania terminates international agreements establishing IIB and IBEC banks

Romania terminates international agreements establishing IIB and IBEC banks. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on November 21 the laws denouncing the intergovernmental agreement on the establishment of the International Investment Bank (IIB) and its Statute (signed in 1970), as well as the intergovernmental agreement on the establishment of the International (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]