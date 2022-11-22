Garanti BBVA borrows EUR 40 mln from IFC to extend green mortgage loans

Garanti BBVA has signed a EUR 40 mln loan agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, with the purpose of financing investments in green housing, aiming to contribute to the joint effort to preserve the environment. The EUR 40 mln loan will (...)