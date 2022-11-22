Garanti BBVA and IFC signed a EUR 40 million loan agreement to support the acquisition of sustainable houses and green home improvement

Garanti BBVA has signed a EUR 40 million loan agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, with the purpose of financing investments in green housing, aiming to contribute to the joint effort to preserve the environment. The EUR 40 million loan (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]