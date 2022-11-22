Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Major Retail Networks in 2021 Posted 20% Higher Turnover than in 2019, Topping EUR27B

Major retail networks in 2021 registered overall turnover almost 20% higher than in 2019, a pre-pandemic year, 60% above the consumption growth rate of the past two years (12.5%) and above the overall inflation of 2020-2021, of 7.8%, reveals Romania Retail Snapshot survey carried out by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.