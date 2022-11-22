Poland's PayPo Wants to Enter Romania's Offline Commerce in 2023Poland’s alternative payments company PayPo, which provides buy now pay later-type solutions, wants to launch a mobile app on the Romanian market in 2023, set to facilitate so-called delayed payments in Romania’s offline commerce, explained Raul Durma, general manager of PayPo (...)
Romania is the least innovative country in its regionMacro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu Romania is continuing its decrease on the innovative scale as it shows the latest Global Innovation Index – GII 2022. We are toward the end of the ranking in Europe. Even Bulgaria is 14 places ahead of us in the global... The post (...)
Paval Holding pays EUR 377 mln for CA Immo's office portfolio in RomaniaPavăl Holding, owned by the founders of DIY chain Dedeman, has signed the contract for acquiring for EUR 377 mln the portfolio of seven office buildings in Bucharest held by Austrian real estate developer CA Immo. This is Pavăl Holding's fourth major real estate deal after The Bridge (Bucharest, (...)
Romania resumes talks with Bulgaria for new hydropower plant on the DanubeRomania's minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced on November 22 that he agreed with his Bulgarian peer Rosen Hristov to resume talks on the project for the 840MW hydropower plant located at Turnu Măgurele - Nikopol on the Danube. The planned plant, equally shared among the two countries, (...)
Smithfield Buys Another Company in RomaniaSmithfield Europe, a subsidiary of US-based Smithfield Foods, has entered into an agreement to acquire Goodies Meat Production SRL, a Romanian producer of private-label meat products for the retail channel, it said in a press release sent to (...)