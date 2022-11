SIF Hoteluri Completes Sale of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel of Oradea for EUR11M

SIF Hoteluri Completes Sale of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel of Oradea for EUR11M. SIF Hoteluri, a company owned by SIF-Banat Crisana, has sealed a contract for the sale of DoubleTree by Hilton hotel of Oradea for EUR11 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]