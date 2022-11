Romania Ruling Coalition Set to Hike Pensions by 12.5% in 2023, Make Additional Cash Payments for Pensions Below RON3,000

Romania Ruling Coalition Set to Hike Pensions by 12.5% in 2023, Make Additional Cash Payments for Pensions Below RON3,000. Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced state pensions will rise by 12.5% starting January 1, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]