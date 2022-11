Holde Agri Invest Ends Jan-Sept 2022 with 84% Higher Revenues, At RON86.5M

Holde Agri Invest Ends Jan-Sept 2022 with 84% Higher Revenues, At RON86.5M. Romanian agribusiness company Holde Agri Invest reported RON86.5 million revenues in January-September period, up 84% from the year-earlier period, with the company exploiting a total area of 12,300 hectares, up 45%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]