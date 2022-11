Italian group Enel plans to sell Romanian assets in 2023

Italian group Enel plans to sell Romanian assets in 2023. Italian energy group Enel plans to sell its Romanian assets and exit the country next year, according to its 2023-2025 strategy revealed on Tuesday, November 22. Activities in Europe are set to center around Italy and Spain, while in Latin America, the group expects to exit from Peru and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]