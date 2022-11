Less than 28% of Romanians got a salary increase in 2022, survey says



Only 27.7% of Romanians benefited from salary increases in 2022, and most (47.1%) got raises of up to 5%, according to a survey carried out in October by CEC Bank in partnership with FinZoom.ro. Almost 37% of respondents received pay raises of between 5 and 10%. Asked if they benefited from (...)