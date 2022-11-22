Romania's U-20 football team victorious in Arad after winning 2-0 against Poland

Romania's U-20 football team victorious in Arad after winning 2-0 against Poland. The Romanian national football team recorded another win this week, as under-20 youngsters scored 2 against Poland U-20 as a part of their UEFA Euro U-21 2023 preparation, which will be held in Romania and Georgia next summer. The match was held at Francisc Neuman Arena in Arad on November 21.