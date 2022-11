Genesis Property Completes Installation of Over 1.000 Rooftop PV Panels in YUNITY Park

Genesis Property Completes Installation of Over 1.000 Rooftop PV Panels in YUNITY Park. Real estate developer Genesis Property has completed the largest renewable energy project in an office park in Romania, in its YUNITY Park (Novo Park) complex in northern Bucharest, following a EUR1 million investment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]