Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns Hungarian PM’s ‘Greater Hungary’ scarf
Nov 22, 2022
The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement expressing its disapproval after Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban wore a scarf featuring a map of "Greater Hungary" during a match between Hungary and Greece. The map included a piece of Transylvania within Hungarian borders. The (...)
