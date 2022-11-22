Art Safari partners with the Romanian Peasant Museum for temporary exhibition

Art Safari partners with the Romanian Peasant Museum for temporary exhibition. Valuable pieces of traditional clothing from the collection of the Romanian Peasant Museum, including a 100-year-old costume, will go on display at Art Safari, a major art event currently taking place at Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest. They will be on show between November 24 and December 4 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]