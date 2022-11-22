PSD’s Ciolacu: I am convinced that we will find resources to reduce labour taxation

PSD’s Ciolacu: I am convinced that we will find resources to reduce labour taxation. Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), says that he is convinced that the incumbent ruling coalition will find resources to reduce labour taxation, with payments for schooling, nurseries and hospitals to be deducted from (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]