ForMin Aurescu: Support Platform proves that Republic of Moldova has more friends than ever



ForMin Aurescu: Support Platform proves that Republic of Moldova has more friends than ever.

The Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova proves that this country has more friends than it has ever had, said on Monday, in Paris, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, who presided with his counterparts from France and Germany the third Ministerial Conference of the Support (...)