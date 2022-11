Paval Holding Buys CA Immo’s Office Space Portfolio in Romania in EUR377M Deal

Paval Holding (owner of DIY retailer Dedeman) has signed the agreement to buy CA Immo's office space portfolio in Romania, marking a record for a Romanian investor.