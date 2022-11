Diehl Controls to Invest EUR40M in Production Facility and R&D Center in Brasov

Diehl Controls to Invest EUR40M in Production Facility and R&D Center in Brasov. Diehl Controls, a German manufacturer of components for household appliances, will invest around EUR40 million over the next ten years in an R&D center and production facility to be developed in Brasov. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]