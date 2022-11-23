Pavăl Holding pays EUR 377 mln for CA Immo's office portfolio in Romania

Pavăl Holding pays EUR 377 mln for CA Immo's office portfolio in Romania. Pavăl Holding, owned by the founders of DIY chain Dedeman, has signed the contract for acquiring for EUR 377 mln the portfolio of seven office buildings in Bucharest held by Austrian real estate developer CA Immo. This is Pavăl Holding's fourth major real estate deal after The Bridge (Bucharest, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]