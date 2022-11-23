Romania resumes talks with Bulgaria for new hydropower plant on the Danube

Romania resumes talks with Bulgaria for new hydropower plant on the Danube. Romania's minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced on November 22 that he agreed with his Bulgarian peer Rosen Hristov to resume talks on the project for the 840MW hydropower plant located at Turnu Măgurele - Nikopol on the Danube. The planned plant, equally shared among the two countries, (...)