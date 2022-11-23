Romania to borrow EUR 229 mln from EIB for investments in the public health system

Romania to borrow EUR 229 mln from EIB for investments in the public health system. The Romanian Government approved, on November 22, a memorandum by which it expresses its principled agreement regarding the contracting of loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), in a total amount of EUR 229 mln, for financing investments in the public health system. The financial (...)