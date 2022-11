Smithfield takes over Romanian sausage factory

Smithfield takes over Romanian sausage factory. Two Romanian entrepreneurs, Adrian Neniță and Gabriel Cîmpeanu, signed an agreement to sell their Goodies Meat Production sausage factory in Ceptura de Jos, Prahova county, to US-registered Smithfield group held by Chinese investors. The Romanian factory will thus be taken over by Smithfield (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]