German Diehl group enters Romania with EUR 40 mln research and production centre in Brasov

German Diehl group enters Romania with EUR 40 mln research and production centre in Brasov. German company Diehl Controls, specialising in the production of parts for household appliances, will invest EUR 40 mln in a research centre and a production unit that will be developed in Brasov. Locations in Serbia and Bulgaria were also on the shortlist for the project. "The location in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]